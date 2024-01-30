If I Were Buying Kim Kardashian a Valentine’s Day Gift, It Would Be One of These

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

What do you get the girl who has everything (literally)? Kim Kardashian, beauty and fashion mogul, O.G. influencer, and bona fide reality TV icon, deserves something as extraordinary as she is for Valentine’s Day. While we don’t know her personally, of course, we picked out a few gifts we think Kim K. would love this V-day. Scroll through below to check out what we came up with.

Mackenzie French Beignets Kim absolutely loves the beignets from Café Du Monde in New Orleans, as documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, so why not treat her to her favorite dessert? This company will ship French-style beignets nationwide, but you can also send her Café Du Monde’s actual beignet mix via Amazon too. Buy At Mackenzie LTD $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Marilyn Monroe Coffee Table Book Kim is clearly a fan of the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, judging by her courage to wear Marilyn’s dress to the MET Gala. This luxe coffee table book is a Marilyn biography and pictorial retrospective in one. As photographer Bert Mailer reflects on her life—from her bleak childhood through to the mysterious circumstances of her death—she emerges as a symbol of the bizarre decade during which she reigned as Hollywood’s greatest female star. Buy At Bookshop $ 93 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $

CB2 Acrylic Tumbling Tower Game We thought Kim would love a classic yet elevated family game to play with her four kids, and this version is sleek and modern, fitting right in with her house décor. With no player limit, it’s the perfect game for family night. Buy At CB2 $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Goyard Business Card Holder Since Kim is officially a venture capital mogul (SKKY Partners), we thought she deserved a chic business card holder. You can customize this version from Goyard, and we love the idea of using her initials—either KNK (Kimberly Noel Kardashian) or just KK. Buy At Stockx $

Good Vibrations Wonderscape We’ve all seen how zen Kim’s house is (thank you, Instagram), so we can confirm that this handmade, wood-based sand décor piece would fit right in—the perfect way to meditate in style. Plus, this sand garden is also for sale on her sister Kourtney’s website. Buy At Poosh $ 117 Free Shipping | Free Returns

