If I Were Buying Kourtney Kardashian Barker a Valentine’s Day Gift, It Would Be One of These

The season of love is officially here. Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for S.O. can quickly become a delightful challenge, especially when it comes to someone as chic as Kourtney Kardashian Barker. We’ve curated a list of gifts that would undoubtedly capture Kourt’s heart, from Poosh-approved wellness essentials to family-friendly board games. These gifts are sure to resonate with the “most interesting to look at” Kardashian-Jenner.

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket We all know that Kourt is the queen of wellness, which is why we also know that she would definitely love this premium infrared sauna blanket that helps you detoxify in the comfort of your own home. These blankets not only help you sweat out impurities (while also burning calories!), but the infrared heat may also help reduce stress, boost your mood, and increase blood flow and circulation. Buy At HigherDOSE $ 600 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Disney Mickey and Friends Edition Monopoly Board Game Speaking of Disney, we also think Kourt would absolutely love a family-friendly board game—Mickey-themed, of course. This version of the classic game, Monopoly is designed for two to six people, ages eight and up… perfect for the Barker-Disick clan. Buy At Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Phlur Wild Balsam Candle Kourtney told Glamour, “I love a good bath. I'm a bath girl. I love a candle when I'm taking a bath—I love a Christmas scent all year long—and I do bath salts and flakes,” so why not give Kourt a new Christmas-scented candle? This one from PHLUR smells like actual Christmas trees with top notes of fresh bergamot, green pine needles, and silver fir. Buy At Need Supply Co. $ 45 Free Shipping

SmartSweets Low-Sugar Variety Pack It’s no secret that Kourtney eats super healthy, and she’s mentioned before how much she loves the candy made by the brand SmartSweets, a brand with no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, and is also colored with fruit and veggie juices. The brand offers pre-made boxes that contain some of their best-sellers like Sweet Fish, Peach Rings, and Sour Blast Buddies—a solid treat for anyone with a sweet tooth who likes to keep it low sugar, like Kourt. Buy At Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kourtney Travel Mug If you were an avid Keeping Up fan, you definitely remember Kim and Kourtney’s epic fight where Kim tells Kourtney that she’s the “least interesting (sister) to look at.” Later that season, Kourtney hosted a birthday party for herself where she had custom napkins made that said “most interesting to look at”—a super fun way to tell Kim exactly what she thinks about that comment. We know Kourtney would love this mug as a daily reminder of just how interesting she is to look at. Buy At Etsy $ 25

