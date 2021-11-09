Great Gifts for People Who Are Always Talking About How Cold They Are

A few years back, I read an article in which a woman was described as an excellent gift-giver—someone who always seemed to find the perfect present for everyone in her life. When asked how she routinely came up with such personal, thoughtful gift ideas, she revealed her secret: she paid attention to people’s complaints. Her husband was always fretting over loose cabinet doors, leaky faucets, and the like, so she got him a great set of hand tools. A friend often bemoaned her lack of skills in the kitchen, so she got her an air fryer.

Sure, a lovely piece of fine jewelry, tickets to a show, or a fine bottle of wine can all make great gifts, but they’re not really "needs," and they’re not something someone can appreciate day after day, either. Now, what’s something your giftee can appreciate day in, day out, until the springtime thaw? Anything that helps them not be freezing, that’s what. Because as the fall days grow shorter and colder and finally chill down into the depths of winter, one of the most common complaints you’ll hear, from friends, family, coworkers, et al, is about being cold.

So let’s remember that thoughtful, attentive gift giver that I mentioned to you earlier and this year, give a few gifts that can bring those warm feelings—and warm bodies, for that matter.

Madewell Cashmere Sweater A cashmere sweater is about the best gift you can give your cold SO, friend, or anyone else. (Physically cold, of course, not emotionally.) It will keep them warm and it will be appreciated, because cashmere. And when that most illustrious of fabrics is made with a blend that’s 70 percent recycled cashmere and 30% wool, you and your giftee can feel great about a more eco-friendly garment that also looks and feels great. Madewell (Re)sourced sweaters nail it on multiple fronts. Buy at Madewell $ 158 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit Who doesn’t love sitting around a warm, crackling fire on a cold winter night? There’s really nothing like a fire to bring people together and push the chill away, and as a Solo Stove fire pit can be set up anywhere (and stored away in a garage or shed when not in use), you can create that experience anywhere with one. The design of this popular firepit creates ideal airflow for a low-smoke but high heat fire, while the durable stainless steel body also makes it safe to use in a variety of locations, from a campsite to a grassy field to a wooden deck. So give ‘em the gift of fire. Buy at Amazon $ 299.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ocoopa Electric Hand Warmer Nothing gets colder faster than fingers, yet one can’t go through life from November through March with hands shoved into pockets or encased in thick gloves. (I mean… one could, but will probably find it kind of annoying.) With one of these little electric hand warmers close at hand, your digitally-chilled friend will have something warm to grab onto all winter long. The unit charges up fast and can remain warm for up to 15 hours. The only problem? You may need to but ‘em two. Buy at Amazon $ 31 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Glerups Slippers Until you start wearing slippers, you may not really understand the sheer excellence of slippers. And go ahead, use that line on your skeptical gift recipient. These lightweight but warm slippers will become essential to anyone who has cold feet all winter long. Their wool felt uppers hold in plenty of warmth but still allow for moisture (foot sweat, e.g.) release and they breathe well, letting excess heat dissipate. And the lined inner sole is soft enough to add comfort on hard tile or wooden floors, while the leather outer sole is durable enough for walks down the driveway to take out the trash or grab the paper. Assuming anyone still gets papers. Buy at Amazon $ 94

Bedsure Chunky Knit Blanket Eventually, we all arrive at that point in life where we have more throw blankets than we need. But for anyone not yet there, from the college kid to the newlyweds to the new parents and so on, a great blanket is a great gift. And this big, hefty, comfy blanket is a great one. Whether tossed on the bed for added warmth at night or left by the couch for TV snuggles, the classic cable-knit throw weave and handsome but demure color choices will look good with any décor. Also, it’s machine washable, which is critical. Buy at Amazon $ 85.99

Columbia Labyrinth Loop Omni-Heat Infinity Jacket Until someone has worn a jacket with genuine technical innovation built into it, they simply don’t know what they’re missing. This packable winter jacket may look like any other puffer out there, but from the carefully mapped, recycled down-filled baffles to the gold-colored metallic thermal reflective Omni-Heat lining (that literally reflects body heat back to the wearer) this will be the warmest lightweight coat many people have ever worn. Buy at Columbia $ 180

Anthropologie Pocket Scarf Some products may do the job of two, but in the melding, they denigrate the performance of both. Like the spork, which is of course less good at spooning or forking than a spoon or fork, respectively. This scarf, however, is a true force multiplier. It can keep the neck, shoulders, and hands warm as well as any scarf or pockets could separately, but in one lovely piece of apparel. And it’s all the more brilliant because of how many dresses, jackets, and pairs of women’s pants still don’t have adequate pockets! Buy at Anthropologie $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Google Nest Smart Home Thermostat Your friend (or spouse or whoever) will never have to arrive home to or wake up in a cold home again thanks to your thoughtful gift of a Nest smart thermostat, which can be pre-programmed, adjusted any time remotely, and can create ideal comfort and reduce HVAC costs. And of course, it can also help keep ‘em cool in the summer. Buy at Amazon $ 223.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Azue Fluffy Socks There’s really nothing like a big, fluffy pair of fuzzy socks for the cold folks among us. With these warm, thick socks from Azue the guesswork is gone as they are intentionally mismatched. Each set comes with multiple similar socks, but without true pairs. Buy at Amazon $ 14.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Parachute Sateen Sheet Set Made in Portugal with 100 percent Egyptian cotton, these soft, smooth sheets are ideal for people who are always cold. Because the physical yarn size of a sateen sheet is larger than the fibers in other sheets, they hold in more warmth and keep the cold at bay, yet the sheets still release excess moisture and won’t leave you sweating in bed. Buy at Parachute $ 129

UGG Classic Mini Boots There’s a reason UGG boots have been a global sensation for a generation and some now, and it’s not because they’re the most stylish footwear ever seen. It’s because they’re super warm, soft, and cozy. Buy at Amazon $ 100

Radiate Campfire Original Those who are chronically cold will love a portable campfire of their own to keep them toast, warm their food, and even whip some s'more on the go. Radiate's mini campfire gives you solid flames in literal seconds, so you can forget the hassle of having to start a fire the old-fashioned way. Plus, you can't beat the price. Buy at Amazon $ 27

We Are Knitters Beanie Kit If you give a person a fish, they can eat for a day. If you teach them to fish, they can eat for a lifetime. And so too does it go with knitting, and in this case knitting a hat. This kit from We Are Knitters contains everything someone needs to create a soft, warm beanie and is quite likely to inspire a brand new hobby, too. Buy at We Are Knitters $ 40

