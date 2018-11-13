Gifts The Wellness-Obsessed In Your Life Will Appreciate

In theory, buying a gift for your most health-conscious friend or family member should be easy. But in reality, it can be pretty complicated. You don’t want to buy them something that risks suggesting you think they should be spending more time at the gym. You don’t want to start getting into food options, especially if you don’t know exactly which ingredients they’re into and which they avoid. It can be hard to pick something they’ll actually use, appreciate, and love.

The key to finding the perfect gift for the wellness guru in your life (and, really, anyone) is to focus on what you do know about their preferences. Do they love yoga? Chances are good they don’t need another mat, but maybe they could use a similar accessory. Have you heard them say how they want to get more into meditating? Choose something to help get them started. Do you know they spend an hour at the gym each day? They could almost definitely use yet another pair of leggings. Below are some options to get you started:

Just Sit: A Meditation Guidebook If you’re not looking to drop a lot of cash, a wellness book makes an ideal small gift. Just Sit is a meditation guidebook that will help any beginner get into the practice (no matter how busy they may be), but is also a useful resource for those who already enjoy meditating. Buy at Amazon $ 15

Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case Apple Airpods live up to the hype: they produce great sound, they’re easy to wear, and the charging case makes storage and charging incredibly easy. They’re also especially nice for working out, since no wire is bouncing on your chest as you run or getting tangled around your wrists as you lift weights. Buy at Target $ 170

Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy Few things are as soothing as a warm bath, so it’s safe to say that anyone with access to one would appreciate a bath-related gift. This tray caddy makes the experience even better with a spot for a candle, wine glass, or anything else you want close by, as well as a helpful book stand to get some reading done. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

Sweat Mineral Foundation, SPF 30 Makeup can be hard to purchase if you don’t know someone well, but foundation is almost always a good bet, since most people could always use more of it. This Sweat foundation is basically made for those who are at the gym regularly: it goes on as a sweat-resistant powder for those who want a little coverage while they’re exercising. The convenient brush application makes it easy to throw in a gym bag and go. Buy at Anthropologie $ 42

Zella Nola Wrap Sweatshirt It’s always nice to have a sweatshirt that can take you from the yoga studio to running errands without looking like a walking athleisure ad. Buy this for your friend who likes to stay comfortable: it’s soft and cozy, can be worn casually or a little more dressed up, and has large pockets to store the essentials. Buy at Nordstrom $ 89 Free Shipping

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts CBD is having a moment, so why not get in on it for a trendy gift? These CBD bath salts offer up a detoxifying soak for anyone who needs a reprieve from achy muscles or just needs to de-stress. It’s also cruelty-free and gluten-free, made with clean ingredients, and put in recyclable packaging. Buy at Sephora $ 65

The School Of Life Emotional Baggage Tote This cheeky tote bag can be used for basically anything, like holding groceries from the farmer’s market or extra clothes for the gym. It also happens to be very Instagram-friendly, which is just a nice advantage for your friend who loves their mirror outfit photos. Buy at Anthropologie $ 50

Neck Back Massager with Heat If you don’t have the cash to gift an actual massage, gift the next best thing: a neck and back massager that can be used in the comfort of one’s own home. This one is reasonably priced with great reviews, and promises to melt away muscle pain pretty much anywhere on your body. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

Zella Tech Running Gloves Running outside in the cold can be brutal, so if you know someone who does it, get them a gift that will make their runs a bit more comfortable. These Zella running gloves have touchscreen-friendly fingertips that make glancing at a phone easy, reflective details for when it’s dark outside, and a small pocket on the back that’s just big enough for a key or cash. Buy at Nordstrom $ 25 Free Shipping

Otherland Gilded Holiday Collection A fancy candle always makes for a nice gift because it’s something people usually don’t buy for themselves. This set from Otherland comes with three seasonally scented favorites that not only smell great, but are also so beautifully packaged that they make for excellent pieces of home decor. Buy at Otherland $ 89 Free Shipping

