Girl Assaulted While at Nudist Club With Grandparents

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while visiting a “family-friendly” Minnesota nudist club with her grandparents, authorities say.

The crime came to light after the girl’s mother contacted police to report that a man had sent the teen text messages asking for explicit photos of her and her friends, according to the Star Tribune, citing a criminal complaint. The girl reportedly then said the man, identified as 69-year-old Steven Wicklund, had molested her while she was alone in a clubhouse at the Oakwood Club.

Wicklund is now charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. No attorney was listed for him in court records. The teen has not been publicly identified.

According to the complaint, the girl was told Wicklund was a “family friend.” He allegedly told the teen “it was fine and normal” for them to touch each other sexually, and when she demanded he stop, he allegedly forced her hand onto his genitals.

The Oakwood Club bills itself as Minnesota’s first nudist club and stresses that it “promotes non-sexual nudity.” Its website says all visitors are required to submit a registration form at least a week in advance that allows for a background check to be conducted.