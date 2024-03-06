Gisele Bündchen Tears Up Over Tom Brady Divorce in New Interview

For over a decade, supermodel Gisele Bündchen made up half of a picture-perfect celebrity couple. Then, in 2022, she and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, with whom she shares two children, announced they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage. Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL only 40 days after announcing his exit, reportedly against Bündchen’s wishes, was widely understood to have spelled the beginning of the end for the couple.

In a teaser for an upcoming interview with Robin Roberts, Bündchen gets visibly emotional when asked to tell her side of the story.

“You said it was the death of a dream,” Roberts says, referring to Bündchen’s Vanity Fair interview in 2023 about her divorce. “How are you?”

“Well, when you say...” the Brazilian supermodel begins, before tearing up and turning away from the camera. “Sorry, guys, I didn’t know... can I have a little moment?”

The rest of the teaser indicates that Bündchen is clearly looking to seize the reigns of her public narrative.

“Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want, and what I don’t want,” she intones at the beginning of the clip. “At the end of the day, if you’re not truthful to who you are, then it doesn’t work.”

The model’s full interview with Roberts, titled “IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain,” begins streaming on Hulu on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Bündchen has reportedly moved on from Brady; three weeks ago, she was photographed kissing jiu jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, whom she initially met in 2021 while seeking self-defense lessons for her son, she told Dust magazine.

Bündchen has never publicly confirmed that she and Valente are dating. In 2022, two weeks after she and Brady announced their divorce, Bündchen vehemently denied that she and Valente were an item after the two were spotted having dinner together, and insisted that he was just a close family friend. She reiterated that sentiment in Vanity Fair last year, saying of Valente, “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

Roberts hints at Bündchen’s possible new romance in the trailer when she asks, “Think you’ll be able to open up your heart again to someone?” Smiling and looking away, Bündchen simply responds, “Ummm...” before the teaser cuts out. It seems we’ll have to wait for the full interview to hear her answer.