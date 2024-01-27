Giuliani Notes Trump’s ‘Unpaid Legal Fees’ in Bankruptcy Filing

A beleaguered and broke Rudy Giuliani listed a “possible claim for unpaid legal fees against Donald J. Trump” in bankruptcy filings submitted to court Friday.

The former Trump lawyer declared bankruptcy in December after he was hit with a $148 million judgment in a defamation suit against two former poll workers in Georgia. Financial statements submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York also show that Giuliani reported a monthly net income of just $2,308.

His mention of the former president came in response to a question about any potential claims he had, though he did not specify a dollar amount. In the same section, he also listed “Joseph Biden Defamation Action,” apparently in reference to the defamation lawsuit he vowed to file against Biden in October for calling him a “Russian pawn” in 2020.

He made a net income of $18,480 in 2023 between Jan. 1 2023 and when he filed for bankruptcy on Dec. 21, according to a statement of his financial affairs. The new documents also reveal that Giuliani made a net income of $200,000 in 2022 and -$55,511 in 2021. In 2021, Giuliani was sued by Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Machines, both of which are listed in his bankruptcy filing.

Giuliani’s personal bankruptcy filing filed in December estimated that his personal assets would only be worth within the range of $1 million and $10 million. In a more complete list of his assets filed Friday, Giuliani wrote that he had about $10.6 million in assets.

In an affidavit that was also filed Friday, Giuliani listed some of his assets, including some Yankees paraphernalia, specifically three World Series rings and a signed Joe DiMaggio shirt. He also listed owning a $5.6 million condo in New York and a $3.5 million home in Palm Beach, Florida, and said he had $351 in his savings account. Giuliani placed his Manhattan apartment on sale in July.

Giuliani’s original bankruptcy filing placed his debt somewhere between $100 million and $500 million.