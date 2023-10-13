Global Knife Attack Frenzy as Hamas ‘Day of Rage’ Gets Underway

Frenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.

The disturbing acts of violence cannot be immediately linked to the war but the first victim was an employee of the Israeli embassy. The second attack, which killed at least one man, came in France where the local media reports that the assailant—who was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical—shouted “Allahu Akbar” during an attack on multiple people at a school. A terrorism investigation has been launched.

The call for a “day of rage” has prompted security alerts all over the world with Jewish schools and synagogues from Palo Alto to London and Aukland closing for the day while the American authorities increased security measures in major cities and at the U.S. Capitol.

In Beijing, the Israeli embassy staffer was attacked with a knife in broad daylight before being taken to the hospital. Chinese authorities have not released a motive for the attack, which comes after Israel admonished China for failing to condemn the unprecedented Hamas attacks which led to at least 1,300 Israeli soldiers and civilians being killed.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the embassy worker—who was not named—is in a stable condition following the assault, adding that the attack did not take place inside the embassy compound. Disturbing video footage purportedly showing the incident began circulating online Friday, appearing to show a man screaming and bleeding as he’s repeatedly stabbed by another man wielding a knife.

A witness said the attack took place at around 2:20 p.m. local time, according to the South China Morning Post, with the victim allegedly helped by an English-speaking passerby. Another witness who heard screaming said he saw a tall, thin man wearing a white top leave the scene while carrying a knife. An investigation is now underway.

It came after the Israeli Foreign Ministry said it expressed “deep disappointment” in a call with the Chinese envoy to the Middle East over Beijing’s failure to condemn Hamas’ weekend attack.

Elsewhere, a teacher was killed and two others were left seriously injured in a stabbing attack at a school in France. The attack took place in a high school in the northern city of Arras, according to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. Citing police and prefecture sources, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported that the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”) during the rampage.

According to French network BFMTV, the assailant is a 20-year-old Chechen. Darmanin confirmed the perpetrator had been arrested, while BFMTV claimed the suspect’s brother was also arrested “near another high school.” According to Le Figaro, the alleged Arras attacker was on France’s state security watchlist. The country’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation into the incident on charges including “assassination in relation to a terrorist enterprise.”

Tensions were already running high around the world after a former Hamas leader called for a “day of rage” to show solidarity with the group on Friday. Khaled Meshaal, who currently serves as the head of Hamas’ diaspora office, said Tuesday that Muslims should “mobilize for jihad,” according to The Jerusalem Post. “I say very clearly that this is the moment for the nation to engage in the battle and for us to fight together,” he added.

The alarming call has led to law enforcement agencies around the world bolstering security. On Thursday, U.S. House and Senate security officials said security at the U.S. Capitol complex would be stepped up over the next few days, according to Axios. House Sergeant-at-Arms William McFarland reportedly cited the “day of rage” as the reason for the tightening.

At least three Jewish schools in California planned to close on Friday owing to the security concerns, while New York Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday night that law enforcement would be increased at potentially vulnerable locations. He nevertheless encouraged residents to continue attending their places of worship and sending their children to school. “New York City will do whatever it takes to keep our people safe,” he said.