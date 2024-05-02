Glow Recipe’s Viral Dew Drops Now Come in a Bronzing Version

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unlike many bronzing drops on the market, the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops isn’t a bronzer or a self-tanning serum, and that’s precisely why they’re my favorite glow-boosting formula. So what exactly are they, then? In a nutshell, the drops are super hydrating niacinamide serum infused with a subtle, sheer tint that gives you a buildable glow that washes right off with your makeup.

If you’re already a fan of Glow Recipe’s popular Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, you’re in for a treat—the brand’s new bronzing Hue Drops share the same non-sticky gel formula as the original. This game-changing serum delivers the same skin-loving ingredients and lightweight texture but with the added bonus of bronze-colored pigment for an instant dose of warmth and luminosity. Best of all? If you suffer from rosacea like me, you can expect to see an improvement in redness and overall skin tone over time thanks to the inclusion of Centella asiatica.

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Hue Drops Sun Glow Serum At first glance, I thought this was going to be a dupe of the viral (and always-sold-out) Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops, but the formula is actually quite different. The Drunk Elephant version is definitely more of a bronzer, while Glow Recipe’s Hue Drops gives you just a subtle sheer tint that evens out your skin tone with a sunkissed glow. It’s really a bronze-tinted version of the brand’s best-selling Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, and I absolutely love how it gives me a wash of color while also improving redness, texture, fine lines, and reducing the appearance of large pores. Buy At Sephora $ 35

Pros

You get all the skincare benefits of their best-selling Dew Drops serum, but with a subtle bronze pigment.

For anyone with rosacea, the added benefit of niacinamide and Centella Asiatica is super helpful at combatting redness and irritation.

It’s multi-purpose, so you can use it in a variety of ways and build up color payoff to the desired amount.

Cons

It’s not necessarily a true con, but if you are looking for more of a self-tanner or bronzing product, this serum isn’t for you since it will wash off.

The formula is lightly scented, so for those who are sensitive to fragrance, this may not be the right formula for you.

You can use the Hue Drops in a few different ways, including worn alone as a serum under your moisturizer and SPF, as a primer to give you a lit-from-within-glow pre-foundation, mixed in with foundation, or as a subtle highlight or contour. I personally love mixing them in with my foundation or tinted moisturizer to give the formula a bronzier look and slightly dewy finish, but I also love applying with a beauty sponge to my cheekbones and eyelids (the serum is ophthalmologist-tested and approved). If you’re looking for a glow drop formula that offers impressive skin-enhancing benefits, Glow Recipe’s Hue Drops are it.

