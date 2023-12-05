‘GMA3’ Lovebirds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Are Dating—Each Other: Report

Just in time for holiday rom-com season, the tabloid elves have delivered a shocking new addition to one of the year’s biggest media dramas: That ousted GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ ex-spouses have coupled up.

Andrew Shue, Robach’s ex-husband, and Marilee Fiebig, Holmes’ ex-wife, have been going steady for around half a year, sources told Page Six. The tabloid reported that the pair initially bonded over “the traumatic experience of being cheated on.” But now, far from being “heartbroken and sad,” one insider said, Shue and Fiebig have “moved on”—with each other.

“It turned into something else, and [they] connected over their values,” the source said. “It’s bigger than the affair now.”

Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

That the news dropped on Tuesday is no coincidence. The report was published hours after the release of the premiere episode of Holmes and Robach’s eponymous podcast—which itself may or may not have been timed to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the day ABC News yanked the couple off the air, saying they had become “an external distraction.” (They would officially depart GMA3 more than a month later on Jan. 27.)

On Amy & T.J., Holmes refuted the allegations of infidelity that have dogged his relationship with Robach since the Daily Mail “outed” them in an exposé late last November.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship,” Holmes said, “but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn’t the case.” He explained that both had been in the middle of their respective divorces on the day the Mail’s report was published.

Robach added that Shue had moved out of their home three months prior to the exposé, while Holmes said he’d been separated from Fiebig since the summer.

It’s unclear when exactly the pair’s relationship became romantic. By Aug. 2022, they had both reportedly separated from their spouses and each moved into new digs. One source told People in December that Robach and Holmes had only begun dating after that point. But a conflicting Page Six report asserted that an affair had kicked off months before, while the co-hosts were training for the New York City Half Marathon in March.

A source also claimed to Page Six around that time Fiebig believed she and Holmes were on the path to reconciling as a couple when news of his relationship with Robach broke. Fiebig was left “blindsided,” the insider said.

“She’s devastated. She had no idea,” the source claimed. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out.”

In either case, Holmes formally filed for divorce from Fiebig in late December; it was finalized this October. Robach and Shue finalized their own separation in March.

Despite their “year of hell,” as Robach put it, she and Holmes are stronger than ever. “We have fought for love, and I’ve never been happier,” she said. “I am with my best friend.”