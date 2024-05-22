Godawful New Picture of Kate Middleton Gives Art Critics the Chills

If you thought King Charles’ portrait was bad, wait ‘till you get a load of Kate’s.

Someone who is allegedly the Princess of Wales has been depicted in a radical new portrait for the cover of British society magazine, Tatler, and the painting by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor has attracted almost universal derision.

The image, which might generously be described as “quirky” and was published on the magazine’s front cover, shows ‘Kate’ in a white floor-length Jenny Packham evening dress that she wore in 2022.

The image was privately commissioned by Tatler and is not an official portrait.

The Daily Telegraph’s chief art critic Alastair Sooke called the depiction “egregiously, intolerably, jaw-hits-the-floor bad.” People have been less polite on social media.

Uzor told Tatler that she “sensed the joy of motherhood” in Kate, who she did not meet in person for the portrait, and said her rendering was in part inspired by Kate’s strength in her recent cancer diagnosis video, saying it “showed a moment of dealing with something difficult, speaking from the heart, having the courage to tackle it head-on.”

