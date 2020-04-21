God or Trump: Pence Can’t Serve Two Masters

Vice President Mike Pence has deftly avoided questions about the calls from his boss, Donald J. Trump, on Twitter for Virginia, Michigan, and Minnesota to “liberate” themselves from the federal government’s own COVID-19 safety guidelines and open back up, public health be damned. Pressed on the Sunday shows, Pence once again weaseled his way out of a proper response.

Not a response one would expect as Trump’s loyal vice president, but a response befitting a man who has held himself out his entire life as a soft-spoken and respectful man of faith, a man who reads his Bible daily and prays. A man who as a member of Congress and then governor of Indiana championed “religious freedom” and biblically inspired “moral laws” (e.g. restrictions on abortion, banning of same-sex marriage, and reluctantly agreeing to authorize a needle exchange program in Scott County, Indiana in March 2015 after the epidemic centered there saw the number of people infected with HIV skyrocket) and was an ardent champion of states rights over a large and burdensome federal government.

That Mike Pence would be shouting from the rails at the president’s conduct, appalled at the kind of man he serves. That Mike Pence would recall the statement that Jesus made in Matthew 6:24: “No one can serve two masters. For you will hate one and love the other; you will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and be enslaved to money.”