GoFundMe for Kansas City Shooting Suspect Taken Down

A fundraiser set up for one of the alleged gunmen who opened fire during the Kansas City Super Bowl parade last week has been taken down after attracting just $100, reports say.

Lyndell Mays, 23, of Raytown, Missouri, was one of two men charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and other offenses in connection with the shooting that left one woman dead and more than 20 other people injured. Both Mays and Dominic Miller—the Kansas City man who was also charged over the incident—were shot during the mayhem and hospitalized, prosecutors said this week.

According to DailyMail.com, Mays’ mother Teneal Burnside created a GoFundMe for her son asking for help with his medical bills “during this tragic time.” “He is in ICU fighting for a recovery from several surgeries, from going to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration parade with his older sister,” Burnside wrote, according to the outlet.

The family reportedly created the fundraiser before charges were filed against Mays and later took it down out of fear of retribution.

Missouri prosecutors say that Mays and Miller were strangers who started shooting at each other at the parade shortly after getting into an argument. According to police affidavits, the row erupted when two groups of people believed that members of the other group were staring at them.

The affidavits say Mays was the first to open fire despite being surrounded by crowds of people including kids, according to the Associated Press. Mays allegedly told officers he’d started shooting because someone in the other group said “I’m going to get you,” which he’d interpreted as a threat on his life, the affidavit says.

Miller, meanwhile, allegedly told law enforcement he and his friends ran when the shooting began, only to later admit he’d fired four or five rounds when he was told police had video of him chasing one of Mays’ group and shooting. Officials say it was a bullet from Miller’s gun that was responsible for the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old mom and radio DJ.

Two juveniles were also arrested last week on gun-related and resisting arrest charges in connection with the parade shooting. Authorities say more charges are expected to be filed as the investigation progresses.