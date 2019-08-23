Good Day CBD Cold Brew Coffee Is a Punch of Caffeine with a Wash of CBD

I’ve been trying all sorts of CBD methods lately to find out the ones that I want to stick with. So far, I’ve been enjoying tinctures and capsules, but those are all additions to a daily routine. What about adding CBD to something I’m already doing? Well, I got a chance to check out Good Day cold brew, a CBD-infused coffee that comes in a can and tastes really freakin’ good.

It seems counterintuitive to add CBD to coffee, but for those of us that don’t get jittery with caffeine, it’s the perfect drink to help get you perk up but also take the edge off. Good Day is smooth and drinkable and pairs well with any creamer or sweetener of choice (I opted for oat milk and Truvia because I’m that person). Poured over ice, it was great to have one of my all time favorite things and one of my new favorite things combine into something delicious. Good Day also makes a sparkling seltzer and chamomile tea in cans, both with 15 mg of Hemp CBD like the cold brew. Try it out for yourself and use the code GOODDAY10 at checkout to get 10% off. | Shop at Good Day >

