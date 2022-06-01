Good Guys With Doors Would Beat Bad Guys With Guns, Say Desperate Republicans

This week on The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, reporter and host Will Sommer is joined by guest host Zachary Petrizzo to discuss the latest developments on the political right, starting with how conservatives have been working overtime to deflect blame in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting.

As Sommer pointed out, there is no better example than GOP lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), pushing for “door control” in schools instead of gun reform measures.

“The big one that’s gotten a lot of attention is this idea that the door he went through was unlocked,” Sommer said on the podcast. The host went on to explain that what conservative politicians fail to consider was that a gunman “can blow open a window or a glass wall and walk right through.” Having overlooked that, wilfully or otherwise, “obviously Ted Cruz got very big into the idea of door control, saying that we need to have one door in and out of a school.”

Elsewhere, the co-hosts dived into pro-Trump pundit Dinesh D’Souza’s new conspiracy-theory laced documentary 2000 Mules and the filmmaker’s frustrations as not only the “Mainstream Media” but Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Newsmax, too, have stayed away from the Trump-pardoned felon’s latest fever dream.

And now D’Souza faces newfound competition in the right-wing 2020 election voter fraud movie arena, as MyPillow CEO and election dead-ender Mike Lindell, inspired by 2000 Mules and its subsequent glowing Trump endorsement, wants to get in on the action and make his own hit voter-fraud production.

Lindell’s upcoming documentary is set to be “extra level crazy,” says Petrizzo, noting that the film will feature Mesa County clerk Tina Peters—who is currently under investigation stemming from allegations of tampering with voting machines.

“Every race in this country is selection, not [an] election,” Lindell told The Daily Beast late last week while hawking Selection Code, which is slated to be released this summer.

For this week’s guest interview, Sommer and Petrizzo were joined by the author of “Unholy” and expert on Christian nationalism Sarah Posner.

“Christian nationalism is a political ideology that holds that America was divinely founded as a Christian nation. And that has been undermined by secular and satanic forces,” Posner explained, calling the future of Christian nationalism pushed by the political right “scary.”

“And it is the duty of patriotic Christian Americans to engage in spiritual warfare, as well as political action to restore America as a Christian nation,” she added.

To wrap up the podcast, the hosts spoke about far-right radio host Stew Peters’ new documentary, which looks to rejuvenate the Pizzagate conspiracy theory.

