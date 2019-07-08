Good Riddance to ‘Another White Guy’

Young Eric Swalwell’s decision to end his quixotic presidential bid, making him the first Democrat who made the debates to do so, is one of those rare occasions where a politician didn’t wait too long to pull the trigger on ending an embarrassing campaign.

The fact that the California Congressman was registering as an asterisk on CNN’s poll might have been the coup de grace. But it’s not like anyone had been clamoring for him to run for the presidency to begin with. Swalwell was a candidate who had no real constituency, who ran a Seinfeld-esque campaign about nothing, and who lacked a lane in the Democrats’ traffic jam of a presidential primary.

In a party preoccupied with identity politics, he was just a straight white guy without the experience or chops of Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders, and without an angle.