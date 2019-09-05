GOP Consultants Plotted ‘Nuclear’ Strategy Against Deadbeat Client

A prominent political-consulting firm plotted to send letters to a former client’s neighbors, donors, and political supporters if the former client didn’t repay a seven-figure campaign debt, court records show.

The firm, Republican powerhouse Majority Strategies, effectively ran Cole Harris’ unsuccessful 2018 campaign for California lieutenant governor, according to copies of its contract filed as part of a lawsuit in that state. Majority Strategies sued Harris last year in an effort to recoup more than $1 million that the firm says it is still owed from its work on Harris’ behalf.

Prior to the lawsuit, Majority Strategies tried a more unorthodox approach. It locked Harris out of his own campaign’s website and social-media accounts, and used them to attempt to shame the candidate into paying the debt. “Cole Harris owes his campaign vendors and employees at least $1.1 million in unpaid bills,” the website blared.