As each election cycle seems to come with bigger consequences than the next, it’s no surprise each in turn is dubbed the most important election to date.

Which is why it’s notable that the Republican Party has fielded a slate of such questionable candidates in recent cycles—ones The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie said would be “catastrophic” for American democracy as we know it.

“Every election we have known over the last several cycles is the most important election because of the kinds of candidates that the Republican party are putting up are extraordinarily detrimental, catastrophic to our democracy,” Moodie said.

She is joined on this week’s episode by founding board member of the Center for Common Ground, Andrea Miller, who stressed the importance of the Black vote in the South for Democrats in this election.

Miller said Black voters in this election are a crucial demographic that could swing the results, especially in Southern states. She added that to help combat misinformation her organization, among other things, works on “early outreach.”

“We also make sure that voters know when they can vote, where they can vote, the date, and times that it’s open.”

Plus! Drew Harwell, a technology reporter at The Washington Post, joins co-host Andy Levy to detail how many small investors continue to have faith in Trump Media—owner of the former president’s social media platform, Truth Social—and its dear leader, despite the company’s rapidly plummeting share price.

“This is basically a website,” Harwell says of Truth Social, describing it as a “very small social media platform that’s used by basically exclusively Trump supporters. Its audience is very small, it has 36 employees, and yet the executives that are in this company, many of whom are again, Trump supporters, have been kind of rewarded with these very lavish salaries.”

