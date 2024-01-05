‘It’s Embarrassing’: GOP Rep. Says Republicans Have Nothing to Run On

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) excoriated his own party during a Thursday appearance on Newsmax, lamenting that Republicans on the whole have little to show for their time in the House majority.

“In my opinion, we have nothing to go out there and campaign on, Chris. It’s embarrassing,” Biggs told Newsmax host Chris Salcedo.

Salcedo echoed the sentiment: “The Republican party and the Congress of the Majority has zero accomplishments.”

Biggs began 2023 by trying and failing to defeat Kevin McCarthy for the House speakership.

He later joined a minority of Republicans who ousted McCarthy from the post, casting Republicans into weeks of further disarray that contributed to one of the most unproductive legislative sessions in recent history.