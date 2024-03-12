GOP Rep. Ken Buck Says He’s Leaving Congress Early

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) announced on Tuesday afternoon that he’ll be departing Congress earlier than expected: next week.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years,” the right-wing Freedom Caucus member wrote in a statement.

“Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family.”

Buck’s early departure means that Republicans’ majority in the House will be even narrower, with 218 seats to Democrats’ 213.

Last November, Buck—who has been critical of GOP efforts to impeach President Joe Biden—announced that this term would be his last in Congress, lamenting to The New York Times that the Republican party has “lost our way.”

“We have an identity crisis in the Republican Party,” the former Justice Department prosecutor told the Times. “If we can’t address the election denier issue and we continue down that path, we won’t have credibility with the American people that we are going to solve problems.”