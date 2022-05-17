GOP Rep. Pushes Bizarre Bill to ‘Expunge’ Trump’s Jan. 6 Impeachment

Congressional Republicans have found yet another way to demonstrate their fealty to Donald Trump: attempting to “expunge” his impeachment after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

A stalwart member of the party’s MAGA wing, Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday to expunge Trump’s second impeachment vote in the House, according to an email his office sent to fellow GOP lawmakers on Tuesday morning.

“The Democrats’ weaponization of impeachment against President Trump cannot go unanswered in the history books,” Mullin’s office declared, in an attempt to garner more cosponsors for the measure.

Such a resolution faces no chance of passing the Democratic-led House, or even receiving a vote.

But Mullin, who was photographed trying to fend off the mob from the House floor on Jan. 6, is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Oklahoma being vacated by GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe.

In that deep-red state, the June 28 GOP primary will likely determine who is Oklahoma’s next senator. Mullin faces a crowded field of Republican hopefuls, which includes Luke Holland, Inhofe’s former chief of staff, and a number of candidates with ties to Trump and the far right.

The resolution, as described by Mullin’s staff, is full of MAGA red meat that would play well to primary voters.

It decries the “rabid partisanship the Democrats displayed in exercising one of the most grave and consequential powers with which the House is charged.”

More notably, in a sympathetic nod to baseless election fraud conspiracies and the violence that they unleashed, the resolution also details “the legitimate concerns held by protesters.”

The text of the resolution, obtained by The Daily Beast, is full of grievances regarding the allegedly haphazard process of the impeachment that Trump faced for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Ten Republicans joined all Democrats in voting in favor of impeachment.

It also proudly boasts that Trump received more votes than any incumbent president in over 100 years, omitting the fact that Joe Biden received more.

Mullin’s office did not provide comment.