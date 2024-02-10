GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher Says He Won't Seek Office in 2024

Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI) announced Saturday that he will not run for reelection in 2024.

Gallagher gained attention earlier this week when he voted to oppose the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Gallagher had warned his colleagues during a closed door meeting that voting to oust Mayorkas would allow Republican secretaries to be more easily removed in the future.

On Wednesday, GOP political operative Alex Bruesewitz, an ally of former President Donald Trump, told The Daily Beast that he planned to open an exploratory committee to primary Gallagher. After the vote Bruesewitz said Gallagher “can’t be trusted.”

Gallagher announced his decision in a statement posted to X. “The Framers intended citizens to serve in Congress for a season and then return to their private lives,” he wrote. “Electoral politics was never supposed to be a career and, trust me, Congress is no place to grow old.”

Gallagher is one of over a dozen Republicans on congress to announce that they will not be seeking office in 2024.