GOP’s ‘Project 2025’ Plan May See the Rise of Dictator Trump

Representative Jasmine Crockett may well be The New Abnormal’s Hero of the Week for taking on America First Legal’s vice president Gene Hamilton over Project 2025—a blueprint for radical government changes should Donald Trump be re-elected as president.

“It calls for eliminating the Department of Education, eliminating the Department of Commerce, deploying the military for the use of domestic law enforcement against protestors under the Insurrection Act of 1807,” Crockett told Hamilton during a Republican-led House Hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government earlier this week. “It also has the repealing of Schedule F status for thousands of federal employees to allow a president to replace career civil servants with unqualified partisan loyalists. That’s probably my favorite of it. It also prohibits the FBI from combating the spread of misinformation and disinformation like Russia and China who are actively trying to interfere with American elections.”

Crockett also made headlines this week after she slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the latter said at a Thursday night House Oversight Committee meeting that Crockett couldn’t read past her “fake eyelashes.”

“It was absolutely a racist thing,” Crockett told The Daily Beast Friday. “Any woman that knows anything about makeup and getting done up knows that eyelashes are one of those things that kind of come with it… MAGA has been trolling on social media for a while and it’s a way of them basically calling me ghetto and things like that, because of my hair and my lashes and my nails.”

Of Project 2025, Crockett told the hearing, “I don’t know why or how anybody can support Project 2025... I know that there was allegedly a joke about dictators and whether or not that’s funny, but in the United States of America dictatorships are never funny—and Project 2025 is giving the playbook for authoritarianism, as well as the next dictator, to come in.”

“I will say, I love Jasmine Crockett. She’s great. I think that she has been such an incredible addition to Congress. Every single hearing that she is in she is fire, particularly when she gets to bring Republicans to task for their hypocrisy and bullshit,” The New Abnormal’s co-host Danielle Moodie said to Andy Levy. “The fact is that Project 2025, which Andy, you and I have been warning about for, oh I don’t know, probably well over a year on this show, is dangerous and is a threat. They have 900 pages of their manifesto ready to lay out a rebrand for American white Christian nationalism and the demolishing of our social safety nets and government agencies, separations between church and state, and just a myriad of things and ready to go on day one. So this being in the congressional record, incredibly important. Bravo, bravo.”

“She is delightful as always,” Levy said.

Plus! Tech journalist and author of Blood in the Machine, Brian Merchant, talks to Andy Levy about the tech industry’s obsession with trying to create the dystopian futures portrayed in media.

