CHEAT SHEET
MIND THE GAP
Grab Denim and More From GAP’s 40% Off Flash Sale, This Weekend Only
When it comes to sales, GAP excels at giving everyone the opportunity to save. Right now, they’re taking 40% off the entire site for the next two days. Pick up all the jeans, sweaters, tops, and more that you’re going to wear for years to come. Check out the new arrivals for the fall staples you’ll want to live in for the next couple of months. The women’s Mockneck Button-Shoulder Pullover Sweater is down to $34 and is the perfect sweater to wear through the fall. It’s made from a soft cotton-ribbed knit and has an adorable button detail at the neck. Then there’s the Ruffle Midi Skirt, down to $18. Pair this with a chunky sweater and ankle boots and you’re set with a comfy outfit you’ll get complimented on all day. Guys can grab the Wool-Blend Shirt Jacket for $119 to pair with jeans and a sweater. This piece of outerwear combines the easiness of a shirt with the function of a jacket with slant pockets and a wool-blend weave. Whatever you get from this Flash Sale, you’ll be loving it for seasons ahead, so take advantage now. | Shop at GAP >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.