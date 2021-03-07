Tired of Flimsy Nose Wires? This Face Mask Will Stay Put

It’s been almost a year since I first started wearing a face mask. It was actually a bandana and I couldn’t get it to stay put no matter what I did. We’ve come a long way, and now there are plenty of great face masks with nose wires that help keep the piece of fabric on your face, and fitting securely. In fact, it’s never been more important—with the onset of double masking, finding a face mask that fits snugly yet allows me to breathe has been a priority of mine. If you’re in the same boat, there’s good news: I just found the perfect one.

The Zenbu Mask Buy at Graf Lantz $ 22

Graf Lantz typically specializes in felt bags and coasters, but they are on top of the face mask pyramid in my book. For starters, they have the origami shape we at Scouted love—it expands to cover your nose and goes under your chin. But unlike other origami masks, there is a “dart” on each side. This helps keep the face mask pressed against your face for a secure fit, while allowing for breathing room, so the mask doesn’t touch your lips. The nose wire is thicker and sturdier than most, but lightweight and comfortable too. It actually feels like I can adjust it perfectly to get the right fit. The mask itself is made with a cotton poplin outer that has a nice texture, and a cotton inner that is soft and breathable. There are adjustable ear loops, a pocket for a filter if you so choose, and best of all, the mask is already pre-shrunk, and is entirely machine washable.

The Zenbu mask comes in plenty of different colors to help you match your style and they even offer a “petite size” if you have a really small head/face. When I walk down the street, I’m no longer fiddling with my mask. I finally found one that fits just right.

