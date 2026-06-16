Grammy Winner, 41, Files for Divorce From Wife of 10 Years in Shock Split
Country star and rapper Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife after nearly 10 years of marriage. Court documents obtained by TMZ revealed the 41-year-old musical star filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18. The pair met in 2015 when Xo attended one of Jelly Roll’s concerts in Las Vegas before tying the knot in August 2016. A reason for the split has not been disclosed, although the pair have both been open about how rocky the relationship has been over the years. This includes Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, admitting to cheating on Xo, real name Alisa DeFord, which led to them briefly splitting up in 2018. Things seemed rosy for the pair just this February, when Jelly Roll thanked his “beautiful wife” while accepting the Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album. “I would never have changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” he said. Xo, 46, is best known as the host of the Dumb Blonde Podcast.