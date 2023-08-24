Texas School Board Censures Right-Wing Member Caught in Library

A far-right member of the school board in a Texas town, who has been on a crusade to ban books, was censured on Wednesday night for allegedly lying to gain access to a high school library.

The 5-2 vote to reprimand Karen Lowery came after dozens of residents of Granbury—evenly divided between those who were appalled by her actions and those who defended her—spoke about what’s being called Librarygate.

Lowery also spoke, insisting she did not lie about where she was going when she showed up at the school, did not turn out the lights so she could skulk around in the dark, and did not falsely claim she had permission.

Lowery is a first-term board member elected in November after pledging to rid the schools of books with sexual content that she and fellow ultra-conservatives deem objectionable.

A report commissioned by board President Barbara Herrington and made public before Wednesday night’s meeting found that Lowery violated school policy by ignoring visiting procedures when she arrived at the high school on Aug. 2. She was further accused of lying while gaining entry to the school and when she was discovered in the library.

“I have never seen such a blatant breach of ethics in public schools,” Herrington said in a post-incident email to Lowery with the subject line: “Results of Investigation of Your UNauthorized Presence in Library.”

During a board meeting on Monday night, Lowery suggested her self-appointed mission was not just to find sexual content.

“Because I was in the library, books are still being found and that are inappropriate, on the edge,” she said. “Teen drinking, gang violence, homeless man kicked to the ground, gasoline poured on him, set on fire, foul language drive by shootings, attempted murder of the witness of the killing of the homeless man, teen depression, drug use.”

She was saying that “on the edge” should be off the shelf, which would take the book-banning movement to new lows.

“No, it's not pornographic, but these are totally uneducational and unacceptable books,” she said. “And there’s more.”

Lowery was a private citizen when she became a darling of Hood County’s extreme right by filing a criminal complaint in May of last year —that the investigation is still ongoing—alleging the high school was illegally harboring obscene books. She then made the supposed pornography the focus of a successful campaign for the school board. After being She was elected in November, she and continued to raise the specter of smut sullying the shelves even though a committee found none through an exhaustive review.

As The Daily Beast previously reported, Lowery arrived with another woman at Granbury High School at 8 a.m. on Aug. 2 and allegedly told a clerk that they were going to an event for underprivileged in the cafeteria. A passing assistant principal discovered the two in the darkened library an hour and a half later, appearing to examine books with cellphone lights.

The assistant principal later reported that Lowery told him that Herrington had given her permission to be there. Herrington disputed this, saying she had told Lowery at a meeting in July that she needed to first secure permission from the school’s principal.

“ The drama and the hate that is being directed at a duly elected official in our country is sinful and off the charts. ” — Hood County Republican chair Steve Biggers

In emails to Herrington and to Granbury schools superintendent Jeremy Glenn—which a parent secured with an open records request—the local Republican party chief invoked Jesus and Scripture in urging them to dismiss the accusations against her.

“I ask, WWJD,” Hood County Republican chair Steve Biggers wrote in an Aug.ust 15 email to the board. “What would Jesus do?”

Biggers cited “an encouraging verse”—Proverbs 24:26 :“For a just man falleth seven times, and riseth up again: but the wicked shall fall into mischief.”

He then declared, “Please stop this ‘mischief’! The drama and the hate that is being directed at a duly elected official in our country is sinful and off the charts. The lies and misinformation are causing a tear in the social fabric of our community.”

Biggers insisted Lowery had only been acting within her rights as an elected board member.

“I believe Mrs. Lowery did nothing wrong. Many people believe she did nothing wrong. Folks have spoken with her and others involved, and this smacks of [a] 1940’s smear campaign.”

Biggers also emailed the school district superintendent Jeremy Glenn.

“This witch hunt against Karen has to stop. The hate and division it’s creating in this community is about ready to explode,” he said.

“I quote from the Japanese Admiral Yamamoto; ‘I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve,’” he continued.

At the Monday meeting, several community members also spoke in support of Lowery. One woman expressed concern that Water for Elephants would become part of the curriculum.

“Animal abuse,” she said about the highly regarded novel that decries the treatment of circus elephants. “And, of course, age inappropriate sex,” she added.

“ We all have freedom to use our voice and our opinions, but what you do not have the right to do is use your opinion as a weapon to control other people and control other people's children. ” — Adrienne Quinn Martin

Those who voiced support for Lowery included Adrienne Quinn Martin, the parent who filed the open records request that made public Biggers’ emails and school board reports on the incident.

“We all have freedom to use our voice and our opinions, but what you do not have the right to do is use your opinion as a weapon to control other people and control other people's children,” Martin said. “You don’t like a book? So what!”

Another woman noted: “An hour and 20 minutes in the dark library. It just reeks of illicit behavior.”

She pointed out that surveillance video showed Lowery and her companion repeatedly turned off the lights when a motion detector turned them on.

“They were trying to remain undetected,” the woman said. “If they had permission…wouldn’t it make sense for her to be in the library with the lights on?”

A speaker named Sharee Westlund would later tell The Daily Beast that she deliberately started out her remarks by giving the impression she was pro-Lowery.

“I come to you as a Christian, a property owner, and thereby a taxpayer and parent of seven adopted, fostered and biological children, two of whom are still in GSD, meaning I walk the talk,” she said. “One of the reasons I moved here was for the schools in the moral compass of this community. I address to you with a heavy heart and a concern for our community's moral fiber and the values we hold dear.”

Citing Scripture, she said she was “drawing inspiration from Ephesians 5:11, which tells us to expose darkness and unmask evil.”

She then demonstrated that scripture can cut both ways.

“I bring your attention to the recent actions of Ms. Karen Lowery, trustee, who is on a crusade to shed negativity in our schools and our community and Christian values,” the woman declared.

She produced a small flashlight.

“I have drawn inspiration from Ms. Lowery, words I thought I'd never say, and brought a flashlight with me here today to shine light on the darkness…”

Westlund pointed it at the trustee who literally sat at the far right end of the board.

“Ms. Lowery herself.”