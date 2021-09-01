Three Cops, Two Paramedics Indicted by Grand Jury in Elijah McClain’s Death

A grand jury has returned a 32-count indictment against two Aurora police officers, one ex-officer and two local paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said on Wednesday.

All five defendants—Aurora police officers Randy Roedema and Nathan Woodyard, former officer Jason Roseblatt, and fire paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec—face one count of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Some face additional assault charges.

McClain, 23, was walking home from a convenience store on Aug. 24, 2019, after buying ice tea for his brother, when Aurora police tackled him to the ground, handcuffed him, and put in carotid holds that restricted blood flow to his brain.

Paramedics decided to sedate McClain with a high dosage of ketamine and he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. He was declared brain dead and removed from life support days later.

The officers stopped McClain after a 911 call about a “sketchy” individual, according to reports about the call. McClain was wearing a ski mask and listening to music, and did not immediately yield to officers.

His family later said he often wore the ski mask because he had anemia and would sometimes get cold. Relatives and friends described McClain to the Colorado Sentinel as a quiet, gentle soul who worked as a massage therapist and often put on violin concerts at animal shelters. “I don’t even think he would set a mouse trap if there was a rodent problem,” a friend, Eric Behrens, said.

Wednesday’s indictment is the first time any cops or paramedics involved in McClain’s death have faced legal consequences.

The Adams County district attorney at the time, Dave Young, cleared the police officers of criminal wrongdoing. Then-Aurora police chief Nick Metz also said that the officers had not violated department policies.

But, in February, city officials released a 157-page report on the Aurora Police Department’s investigation into McClain’s death that detailed a series of errors made by the officers who stopped McClain, the police investigators who sought to cover their tracks, and the paramedics who responded to the scene.

The officers had no legal justification for stopping McClain on the basis of the 911 call and also lacked constitutional basis for frisking McClain, forcing him to the ground, and using multiple carotid holds on him, the report found.

The report prompted Gov. Jared Polis to appoint Weiser to oversee a new investigation into McClain’s death and determine whether anyone should face criminal charges. A separate Attorney General’s Office probe into the Aurora Police Department’s practices and policies is also underway.

McClain’s family filed a lawsuit against the city for his death and his mother, Shaheen McClain, had rallied for prosecutors to file criminal charges.