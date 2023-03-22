Grand Jury Will Reconvene Thursday in Trump Hush Money Case: Report

The grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels will meet again on Thursday, NBC News reported.

The network cited two sources who claim the Manhattan DA “plans to convene the grand jury again” to continue its work as a possible indictment looms for the former president.

The outlet reported his office had earlier in the day “told members of the grand jury that they should be on standby for tomorrow.”

Trump has consistently denied he had his ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, give Daniels a hush money payment to keep quiet over their alleged affair.

The grand jury appears to be close to to a conclusion—with reports of an indictment likely imminent.

However, the news comes just after high-ranking law-enforcement officials told Insider and other outlets that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg ordered the grand jury investigating Trump’s alleged “hush-money” payments to stay home Wednesday, delaying the possible indictment.

Reasons for the postponement were not given.

The jury has been meeting regularly to hear testimony related to a $130,000 payment Trump allegedly approved to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election, in what prosecutors say was a violation of campaign finance laws. Daniels alleged that Trump was seeking to cover up an affair between them.

Witnesses in the trial included Trump’s own lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who personally facilitated the payments and spent three years in prison on charges including campaign finance violations.