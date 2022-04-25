White Cop Who Fatally Shot Black Man in Head During Traffic Stop Identified in Michigan

The white police officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the head during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was finally identified on Monday, three weeks after the horrific incident captured on video.

Local police said Officer Christopher Schurr, who has been with the department since 2015, was placed on administrative leave in connection with the April 4 shooting death of Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man.

Authorities said Lyoya fled a traffic stop just prior to the shooting, and that he appeared to grab the cop’s taser during an ensuing struggle. There is no evidence that Lyoya was armed before the fatal incident, and body-camera and other footage showed a stop that began with a dispute over vehicle registration end with a man being shot, apparently from behind and with his face down.

Kent County prosecutors have said they will wait for the conclusion of a state police investigation to decide on any possible charges for Schurr. Protests have been a fixture in the city in recent days, fueled by anger over a legacy of police violence and misconduct toward local communities of color.

Chief Eric Winstrom said in a Monday statement that the decision to name the officer who killed Lyoya was in “the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation, and to avoid any further confusion” in the case that has garnered national attention.

But the official release of Schurr’s name comes days after Lyoya’s funeral, where Rev. Al Sharpton remanded justice for the officer responsible. And Winstrom previously suggested he would withhold the officer’s name unless he was charged with a crime.

“Every time a young Black man or woman is arrested in this town, you put their name all over the news. Every time we’re suspected of something, you put our name out there,” Sharpton said to a packed crowed at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ on Friday, adding,“How dare you hold the name of a man that killed this man. We want his name!”

Sharpton also called for a federal investigation into the killing.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz, who was retained by Lyoya’s family, revealed last week he believed Schurr’s gun was pressed to the back of Lyoya’s head when he was shot—and that he sustained no other wounds in the incident.

Authorities have not released an official autopsy, though they indicated in Monday’s statement that documents would be released to the public shortly.