A California grandfather has been arrested after police say he paid a homeless woman $20 to watch his 7-year-old granddaughter while he got wildly drunk in a bar. Police were alerted to the situation only after the 54-year-old had already spent about four hours in the Sacramento-area bar, when a bystander called 911 to report that the grandpa was claiming his granddaughter had been trafficked, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived to find the grandfather “highly intoxicated” and immediately launched a dramatic search operation for the girl involving K9 units, drones, and a helicopter. Within a half hour, the unknown woman who’d been tasked with watching the 7-year-old then heard all the commotion and returned to the parking lot where the whole saga began. She told police the grandfather was “highly intoxicated and she did not think he could care for the child,” so she’d taken the girl to her “camp” to get some food, police said. The grandfather faces charges of child endangerment and public intoxication.
