‘Another Life Lost’: 6-Month-Old Baby Killed by Stray Bullet While in Car With Mom in Atlanta

A 6-month-old baby boy has become the second infant to be killed by gun violence in Atlanta this month after he was struck dead Monday while riding in a car with his mother.

The infant, identified by his family as Grayson Matthew, was in the backseat of a vehicle when a bullet pierced through the trunk in broad daylight and hit him, Channel 2 Action News reports. The vehicle had reportedly become stuck between two other cars that were engaged in a gun battle on the street.

The baby was taken to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant told reporters his officers had spent the whole afternoon trying to console the infant’s shell-shocked mother.

“This is painful. This one hurts for a... 6-month-old to be riding down the street and become a victim to gun violence—random gun violence—between two people who can’t resolve a simple issue,” Bryant said at a news conference.

No suspects were reported in custody as of Tuesday morning. The Atlanta Police Department said it had officers working through the night to find the gunmen.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens noted at Monday’s press conference that the baby was the third young child to be shot in the city in the first month of the year.

“The children are bearing the brunt and losing their lives because adults are unable to settle their disputes without going to guns,” he said, vowing to “put an end to it.”

The shooting took place just before 3 p.m. near a school where some parents had reportedly already gathered to pick up their children.

“Our windows were open. We heard originally what we thought were firecrackers, but it turned out to be gunshots,” a young girl who attends the nearby KIPP Academy told Channel 2.

A woman who lives about 15 feet from the crime scene told 11 Alive she had heard a “series of gunshots” coming from two cars on the street.

A neighbor told 11 Alive she heard a “series of gunshots” about 15 feet from her home.

“Immediately my heart began to break,” she said of learning that a baby had been killed. “You know, here we go again, another life lost, another senseless death.”