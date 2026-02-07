Brad Arnold, the lead singer and founding member of 3 Doors Down, died on Saturday at the age of 47 following a battle with cancer. The band announced his death in a post on X, saying Arnold passed away with loved ones by his side. Arnold revealed last May that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer, sharing the news in an emotional Instagram video with fans. Arnold co-founded 3 Doors Down in Escatawpa, Mississippi, in 1996. He was just 15 years old when he wrote the band’s breakout hit “Kryptonite,” which helped propel the group to mainstream success with its 2000 debut album The Better Life. In their tribute, the band praised Arnold’s character and impact, writing that his “kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him.” They credited him with helping to “redefine mainstream rock music, blending both post-grunge sounds with emotionally direct ”lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.“ The band thanked fans for their outpouring of support and asked for privacy for Arnold’s family during the difficult time.
Green Day Warns ICE Goons to Quit Their ‘S***ty’ Jobs
Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman of Green Day, took aim at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a special performance at Spotify’s Super Bowl party on Friday night. Armstrong paused to address the crowd in San Francisco, blasting ICE and members of the Trump administration. “To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are, quit your shi--ty a-- job,” he said. The singer then name-checked Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, and JD Vance, saying, “They’re gonna drop you like a bad f---ing habit. Come on this side of the line.” Armstrong also dedicated the band’s song “Holiday” to the city of Minneapolis, where protests have erupted over an increased ICE presence and the killing of two American citizens by federal agents. The rockstar also altered lyrics in the same song to reference convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his affiliation with lawmakers, changing “the representative from California has the floor” to “the representative from Epstein Island has the floor.” Green Day is scheduled to perform during the Super Bowl LX opening ceremony on Sunday.
Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend on Friday. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call on Thursday reporting CPR in progress at a Tennessee residence. First responders attempted to save the unidentified victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined her death was consistent with a homicide. The former Kansas City Chiefs player, who was on the roster when the team won the Super Bowl in 2020, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues. This is not Lee’s first run-in with the law. In 2023, he was arrested on allegations of assault and domestic violence involving a woman, including claims that he pushed her against a wall, threw her to the floor, and struck her multiple times. In 2025, Lee accepted a plea deal in Franklin County Municipal Court and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, including attempted assault and possession of a counterfeit controlled substance.
Musician Jack White, 50, slammed President Donald Trump for a racist video the president shared Thursday night. White blasted Trump, 79, on Instagram after the president reposted a video depicting former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. The clip quickly sparked backlash from both Republicans and Democrats before being removed 12 hours after it was posted. White wrote that the post “would basically get anyone, at any job fired immediately…except for arguably the most important position in the world.” The rocker didn’t stop there. In the same post, White called Trump “a racist,” “a felon,” “a grifter,” and “a full on dementia sufferer.” The “Seven Nation Army” singer went on to call the president an “evil man” and questioned how he rose to power. “Arrest this man. Impeach this man. 25th amendment this man. Indict this man. Jail this man,” White wrote. White continued, calling Trump, “This demolisher of the White House, demolisher of the Constitution, demolisher of the Bill of Rights, this demolisher of America full stop.” The post is the latest chapter in White’s long-running feud with Trump. Last month, the rockstar criticized the president following a press briefing in which Trump touted his administration’s first-year achievements.
Austin Butler has been tipped to play disgraced cycling champion Lance Armstrong in an early-stage package that allegedly has studios scrambling. The seven-time Tour de France winner has signed off for the first time on the rights to make a film about his life to producer and former Netflix Films chairman, Scott Stuber. Alongside the Elvis actor, the package includes Conclave director Edward Berger, King Richard writer Zach Baylin, and Stuber serving as executive producer. The film, which is aiming to be a cross between F1 and The Wolf of Wall Street, will tell the story of Armstrong, who fell from grace after becoming one of the most successful American cyclists of all time. After winning consecutive Tour de France titles from 1999 to 2005, Armstrong was stripped of all seven medals in 2012 following an investigation into his use of performance-enhancing drugs. While he initially denied the claims, he later admitted to them on The Oprah Winfrey Show, saying his career was “one big lie.” However, Armstrong also claimed that he was just “leveling the playing field,” as doping was widespread throughout the sport. There have already been multiple full-length documentaries made about Armstrong’s story, plus a feature film, The Program, in 2015. No release date has yet been suggested for the upcoming biopic.
Great Britain Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, 34, kicked off the Winter Olympics with a provocative message aimed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement, written in the snow. Kenworthy posted a photo to Instagram showing the words “F--- ICE,” which he confirmed in follow-up posts was written in urine. The Olympic medalist’s post lands amid fresh scrutiny of ICE, after reports revealed that agents would be deployed to Milan. In the caption, Kenworthy said he was protesting what he described as ICE’s unchecked authority, writing, “We can’t wait around while ICE continues to operate with unchecked power in our communities.” He urged senators to impose “guardrails and accountability” on the agency, calling for limits on “warrantless arrests, profiling, and enforcement” practices. Kenworthy later leaned into the controversy with a tongue-in-cheek follow-up post. He quipped, “My last post was pee so it only felt appropriate to follow it up with a lil’ dump… of photos from January. Yes, I’m a child. 💩.“ Kenworthy is scheduled to compete for Team Great Britain in the Men’s Freeski Halfpipe event at the 2026 Winter Olympics next week in Milano Cortina.
Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei announced his retirement on Friday, bringing the total number of House Republicans who have resigned, died, announced retirement, or launched campaigns for other elected office since the beginning of 2025 to 34. Amodei, 67, said in a statement that “it is the right time for Nevada and myself to pass the torch” after having served Nevada’s second Congressional district for 15 years. “Serving the people of Nevada has been the honor of my lifetime,” he said. “I came to Congress to solve problems and to make sure our State and Nation have strong voice in the federal policy and oversight processes. I look forward to finishing my term.” Amodei’s announcement comes two days after Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk said he will be retiring and not seeking reelection. So far, 21 House Democrats have announced they are not seeking reelection. President Donald Trump, 79, has warned that if Republicans don’t maintain their slim majority in the House after the midterm elections in November, then Democrats will “find a way to impeach me.”
A Jan. 6 rioter who received a pardon from President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to a harassment charge after prosecutors said he threatened to kill U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. During a hearing in Clinton, New York, on Thursday, Christopher P. Moynihan, 35, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge. “Threats against elected officials are not political speech, they are criminal acts that strike at the heart of public safety and our democratic system,” Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said in a statement. Moynihan was charged in October after he sent text messages about a Jeffries appearance in New York City that month, which said, “I cannot allow this terrorist to live,” and that Jeffries “must be eliminated.” Moynihan also wrote, “I will kill him for the future.” A court complaint said the messages placed the recipient “in reasonable fear of the imminent murder and assassination” of Jeffries by Moynihan. Moynihan had previously been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. He was among hundreds of convicted Capitol rioters pardoned by Trump on his first day back in the White House. Moynihan is due to be sentenced on April 2.
Singer-songwriter Neil Young, 80, has canceled his highly anticipated European summer tour with his backing band, Chrome Hearts. The musician announced the decision in a message posted to his website, telling fans, “I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time.” Young thanked fans who had already purchased tickets and acknowledged the disappointment surrounding the abrupt cancellation. “I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time,” he wrote. “I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts.” He signed off the note with a message to fans: “LOVE Neil be well.” The tour was scheduled to kick off on June 19 in Manchester, England, and included multiple stops across Europe before wrapping up on July 26 in Udine, Italy. Punk rock band The Imposters were slated to open on select dates. The cancellation comes just weeks after Rolling Stone named the run one of its most anticipated tours of 2026. Young formed Chrome Hearts in 2024, months after he canceled the remainder of his Love Earth tour with his longtime band Crazy Horse due to illness and fatigue.
Home Alone star Daniel Stern has had his case for allegedly soliciting a prostitute dismissed. Senior Deputy District Attorney Twyla Atmore informed Ventura County Judge Paul Baelly on Friday that the case was being thrown out. Just weeks before Christmas 2025, Stern, 68, who played one half of Home Alone’s iconic “Wet Bandits,” Marv Murchins, was busted in a California hotel prostitution sting operation. The actor was initially released from the scene with a ticket, before being indicted on a misdemeanor charge one month later. In California, where solicitation is illegal, Stern could have faced a $1,000 fine and up to 6 months in jail if convicted. Now, the actor is free of all charges. Following the indictment, Stern was let go from the pilot for ABC TV show Do You Want Kids?. Days later, the Home Alone actor said he was commissioned to sculpt a self-portrait for the owners of the iconic McAllister house. The sculpture will depict Stern’s end-of-movie scene where his character comes face-to-face with a tarantula. “It’ll be done in a couple of months, but it’s so sweet to think of it in that house—these folks love that house so much and love the movie so much,” Stern told People.
