Immigration Goons Who Opened Fire on ICU Nurse Unmasked

The two federal agents who opened fire during the killing of intensive care nurse Alex Pretti have been unmasked.

Government records obtained by ProPublica identify the immigration goons as Border Patrol agent Jesus Ochoa, 43, and Customs and Border Protection officer Raymundo Gutierrez, 35. Both hail from South Texas.

Ochoa joined Customs and Border Protection in 2018, while Gutierrez joined in 2014. They were both assigned to Operation Metro Surge, an immigration operation launched in December.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of CBP, told the Daily Beast in a statement that they will “never confirm or deny attempts to dox our law enforcement officers,” adding that “this matter remains under investigation.”

Gutierrez works for CBP’s Office of Field Operations and is assigned to a special response team that functions similarly to a SWAT unit, according to ProPublica. Ochoa’s ex-wife, Angelica Ochoa, told the outlet that he got his criminal justice degree from the University of Texas-Pan American.

Angelica said her ex-husband had dreamed for years of working for the Border Patrol. By the time they separated in 2021, she added, Ochoa had become a gun enthusiast with about 25 rifles, pistols, and shotguns. Records show that he has an active voter registration as a republican.