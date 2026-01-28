The Border Patrol agents who subdued, punched, and fatally shot Veterans Affairs ICU nurse Alex Pretti have been placed on administrative leave, according to multiple reports.

The paid leave will only last three days, an anonymous official told MS NOW. An unnamed Homeland Security official told The New York Times the placement was “standard protocol.”

MS Now reported that those involved in the brutal killing will return to “desk duty” after three days, not field work. The report added that the two agents who opened fire at Pretti received “mental health support” after killing the 37-year-old in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

The names of the masked agents involved have not been released by DHS, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Critics of the Trump administration are not impressed by DHS placing the Border Patrol officers who killed Alex Pretti on paid administrative leave. X

The Trump administration’s response has been slammed for being the “bare minimum.”

“You mean after a week and heavy political pressure and public outrage, the Trump admin is going to do the absolute bare minimum that every law enforcement organization would do in an officer-involved shooting?” wrote Ron Filipkowski, editor of the anti-Trump news site Meidas Touch.