At Least 2 Dead, Several Injured in Indiana Mall Shooting: Cops

At least two people have been killed after a mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana, according to local authorities. Several injuries were also reported, with first responders still clearing the area on Sunday evening.

One of the dead is the suspected shooter, police sources told a reporter with 13News, a local NBC affiliate.

Authorities had responded to the scene in Greenwood, a city of 60,000 just south of Indianapolis, around 6 p.m. Reports soon surfaced that at least four people had been shot, including the gunman. It was not immediately clear if the latter was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In addition to the heavily armed officers swarming the area outside the mall, a bomb squad had been dispatched to the area to investigate a suspicious package in one of the mall’s bathrooms, according to BNO News.

Witnesses told 13News that they had heard a burst of gunfire coming from inside the mall’s food court.

This is a breaking story, and will be updated.