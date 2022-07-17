At Least 3 Dead, Several Injured in Indiana Mall Shooting: Cops

At least three people have been killed after a mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana, according to local authorities. Three others were reported injured, with first responders still clearing the area on Sunday evening.

One of the dead is the suspected shooter, according to Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers, who shared in a news release that the gunman had been shot “by an armed individual.”

“This tragedy hits at the core of our community,” Myers said. “Please offer your prayers to the victims and our first responders.”

Authorities responded to the scene in Greenwood, a city of 60,000 just south of Indianapolis, just before 6 p.m. Witnesses told FOX59 that the shooting began after “a group of teenagers started arguing,” according to a tweet from a channel anchor. Others told 13News that they had heard roughly 20 shots being fired inside the mall’s food court.

The food court, a police spokesperson confirmed at a preliminary press conference outside the mall, was where police believe the shooting to have occurred.

In addition to the heavily armed officers swarming the area outside the mall, a bomb squad had been dispatched to the area to investigate a suspicious package in one of the mall’s bathrooms, according to BNO News.

The gunman, an adult male, has not been identified. Police said he had been carrying a long rifle and several ammunition magazines.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this, in our city, in our country,” the police spokesperson said.