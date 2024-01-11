Greg Abbott Brags: We’re Doing Everything Except Killing Migrants

Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) boasted to radio host and former National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch about his state’s comprehensive—and controversial—immigration policies Thursday during an interview on her show.

“We are using every tool that can be used from building a border wall to building these border barriers, to passing this law that I signed that led to another lawsuit by the Biden administration,” Abbott said on The Dana Show.

“The only thing that we’re not doing is we’re not shooting people who come across the border, because of course the Biden administration would charge us with murder,” he added, stopping short of saying whether he thought such a prosecution would be unfair.

In December, Gov. Abbott signed two bills, one appropriating $1.5 billion to border enforcement, and another making it a state crime to illegally cross the Texas-Mexico border—a measure which also gave local judges the authority to deport undocumented migrants.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the State of Texas and Gov. Abbott to block the unconstitutional bill.