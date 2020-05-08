Gregory and Travis McMichael Charged With the Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Gregory and Travis McMichael have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the February killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

According to a police, the white father and son, ages 64 and 34, chased Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, who was unarmed, after he ran by their home on Feb. 23. He was jogging at the time. The McMichaels said they believed Arbery was a burglar responsible for a series of break-ins in their neighborhood and that they pursued him in their pickup truck while armed.