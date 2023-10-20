Greta Thunberg’s ‘Stand With Gaza’ Post Sparks Social Media Backlash

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was inundated with online abuse and criticism Friday after expressing “solidarity” with Gaza as Israel continues to attack the enclave in response to Hamas’ attacks earlier this month.

“Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza,” Thunberg wrote in posts on her social media accounts alongside a picture of her holding a sign reading “STAND WITH GAZA.”

“The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected,” she wrote.

The 20-year-old activist also posted links to “some accounts where you can find more information about the situation and how you can help.” Some X users responded angrily, sharing images of posts reading: “Greta Thunberg supports ISIS.”

Among those Thunberg promoted was the Palestinian Youth Movement, which describes itself as a “transnational, independent, grassroots movement of young Palestinians in Palestine and in exile worldwide.”

“The Zionist Regime has intentionally targeted the Al Ahli Arabi Hospital in Gaza City, massacring over 500 Palestinians there,” the group wrote in a post on Tuesday, referring to Israel. “This massacre demonstrates the depraved face of the Zionist Regime, exposing its true genocidal nature - making clear its intent to massacre civilians.”

Israel has denied responsibility for the blast at the hospital, blaming a failed rocket attack launched by the Islamic Jihad. The militant group in Gaza also denied culpability and rejected Israel’s claims. A preliminary U.S. intelligence assessment of the incident claimed that Israel was not responsible, according to CNN, and estimated that there were likely between 100 and 300 people killed in the blast.

The Palestinian Youth Movement also posted a thread advertising pro-Palestinian protests in North America and Britain on Oct. 7—the day Hamas gunmen launched an unprecedented attack on Israel which, according to Israeli figures, led to 1,400 civilians and soldiers being killed. The account said the protests were taking place “in the wake of the latest unprecedented wave of resistance.”

Thunberg also shared a post on her Instagram story Thursday from Palestine Speaks, a German pro-Palestinian group, calling for a global general strike on Friday. “This strike is a loud signal of our indignation against the genozide in Gaza and the repressive state terror of many Western states against everyone who shows and acts in solidarity with the Plaestinians,” the post read. On the day of the Hamas attacks in Israel, the group posted to herald “a revolutionary day to be proud of.”

As of Thursday, Gaza’s health ministry says 3,785 people—including 1,524 children—have been killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes. The onslaught continued on Friday morning, with reports of areas in southern Gaza coming under heavy bombardment despite Israel’s order for civilians to move there for their own safety. Locals are still waiting for desperately-needed aid to be delivered from Egypt as basic supplies of fuel and medicine run low amid Israel’s siege of the enclave.

Thunberg has participated in climate protests in London this week. She was arrested at one demonstration on Tuesday and then took part in another in the English capital two days later.