Groundbreaking New Study Sheds Doubt on Many Heart Procedures

A groundbreaking new study determined that many heart procedures may be unnecessary and no better than pills and lifestyle improvements, according to a federally funded study released Saturday.

The study, entitled 'International Study of Comparative Health Effectiveness With Medical and Invasive Approaches,' found that people with stable heart conditions may have less chest pain if they get an invasive procedure to improve blood blow, but it won't cut their risk of having a heart attack.

Researchers concluded these procedures—which in most cases is a stent, or a tiny mesh tube that props up blood vessels after the arteries are cleared—should be used more sparingly in heart disease patients.

The $100 million trial was presented Saturday at the American Heart Association, is the strongest evidence yet that costly and risky heart procedures are unnecessary or premature for certain patients.

“This study clearly goes against what has been the common wisdom for the last 30, 40 years,” Dr. Glenn Levine, a Baylor College of Medicine cardiologist, told the AP.

