The family of four who were kidnapped Monday at gunpoint have been discovered deceased, authorities confirmed late Wednesday night in a grim press conference.

The kidnapping had been captured on closed circuit TV, leading police on a three-day pursuit to find the family, including an 8-month-old.

The infant, Aroohi Dheri, and parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, along with an uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, were all “taken against their will” from a business in California’s Central Valley, cops said Monday,

By Wednesday night, Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke confirmed in a press conference: “Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased.”

Investigators were continuing their work at the scene overnight with a crime lab from the Department of Justice involved in processing. Sheriff Warnke said he got the call at around 5:30 p.m. from a farm worker in the area who stumbled across the bodies “during the course of his job duties.” Police and detectives arrived shortly afterward.

The family were found “relatively close together,” Sheriff Warnke said. He described the area where the bodies were found as “extremely remote,” adding, “not a lot of folks come down here.”

“There’s no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident. There’s a special place in hell for this guy and I mean it. What we’re going to deal with tonight is bad, and we’re going to have to be out here all night having to deal with it.”

Family has been notified, and “we hope they can have some closure at least, it’s not the closure we were hoping for, it’s not the closure they were hoping for,” he said.

Sheriff Warnke said cops were still trying to figure out what happened, though he had seen the scene of the crime and confirmed investigators will be “very methodical.”

“It sucks on many levels,” he said. “Horrible, senseless as to what happened here.”

Sheriff Warnke said police are unaware of the killer’s motivations but said he hoped the district attorney’s office would file for the death penalty.

A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

“You’re dealing with a child here,” the sheriff said, emotional. “I’m just livid inside because this was completely and totally senseless, we have a whole family wiped out.”

He said they had received information from the suspect, who has been cooperating with police, but Sheriff Warnke would not divulge further details.