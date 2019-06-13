Two Oil Tankers ‘Hit By Explosions’ In Gulf Of Oman, U.S. Navy Assisting

Two oil tankers have been rocked by explosions in the Gulf of Oman, according to The Guardian, just one month after the U.S. blamed Iran for allegedly sabotaging four other tankers. The two tankers were reportedly hit Thursday off the coast of the United Arab Emirates—the same area where the other four tankers were supposedly targeted last month.

The U.S. Navy’s fifth fleet confirmed it was assisting the two vessels. National Security Adviser, John Bolton, said Iran was almost certainly involved in last month's attacks, but Iran has insisted it hasn't instructed any form of attack on Gulf shipping or Saudi oil installations.

Developing. This story will be updated.