I Tried Gwen Stefani’s New Lipstick Line & It’s as Iconic as She Is

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Ever since I was a girl, I’ve been obsessed with Gwen Stefani—yes, she even taught me how to spell the word ‘bananas.’ If it wasn’t for her, I don’t know if I’d know how to spell it to this day. Aside from her epic songs, Stefani has a signature beauty style: vibrant bombshell blonde hair and a bright red lip, so it was only natural for her to launch her own beauty line. Stefani debuted GXVE Beauty in March, allowing fans to shop the superstar's most iconic eyeliners, eyeshadows, and lipsticks. While I was excited about all of the products, I was most interested in reviewing the GXVE lipstick range.

When it comes to lipsticks, I’m a fan of creamy and pigmented formulas. While the collection has various red hues, I’m more of a fan of nude and pink-ish shades, which I was able to get my hands on during the brand’s recent drop. See below for my honest thoughts.

Lipstick Test

The collection is comprised of four different lipstick formulas: Original Me (a high-performance matte lipstick), Xtra Sauce (a longwear vinyl liquid lipstick), Anaheim Shine (a high-performance satin lipstick), and I’m Still Here (a matte liquid lipstick.)

I tried two shades from the Original Me line: Old School Me and Loveable Me. Old School Me (pictured above) is a darker berry-red color. It went on smoothly and left my lips with an even coat of pigment in just one swipe. The pointed tip made the product easy to apply and I was able to outline and fill in my lips in less than a minute. Personally, I don’t know if I would consider this shade to be “red,” but more of a magenta-plum combination. It does have red undertones, but to say it’s red would be misleading in my opinion.

The next shade I tried was Loveable Me. This is marketed as a brown peachy nude and that’s exactly what it is. Finding a nude shade that doesn’t wash me out is pretty difficult, but I think this shade was just the right tone for my complexion. Similar to Old School Me, the lipstick applied smoothly and left my lips with a thin coat of pigment that dried down in less than a minute.

Kiss Test

When it came to doing a kiss test, there was minimal product transfer. Of course, Old School Me left a bit more since it’s a darker hue, but neither left any product transfer outside of the ordinary. Plus, even after eating and drinking all day, my lips were still left with a colorful layer that didn’t crumble and flake off.

Overall Thoughts

I was thoroughly impressed with the GXVE lipsticks and will be stocking up my makeup bag with them. If your lips are on the dry side, I’d suggest trying the satin lipstick first and then making your way to the matte because they do stay put very well and if your lips are already dry, it may cause some flaking. However, for a matte lipstick, I found them to be very creamy and comfortable—even after they’ve dried down. Whether you’re looking for a pop of color or a more neutral shade, GXVE has a shade for everyone.

Shop

Original Me High Performance Matte Lipstick Available in five shades. Buy at Sephora $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Anaheim Shine Clean High-Performance Satin Lipstick Available in five shades. Buy at Sephora $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Xtra Sauce Longwear Vinyl Liquid Lipstick Available in one high-shine hue. Buy at Sephora $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

I’m Still Here Longwear Clean Matte Liquid Lipstick Available in two matte shades. Buy at Sephora $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

