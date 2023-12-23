Swift Urged to Meet Gypsy Rose Blanchard When She Leaves Prison Next Week

In less than a week, Gypsy Rose Blanchard—who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after she pled guilty to murder for the role she played in the killing of her allegedly abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard—will be released after serving 85 percent of her sentence.

Blanchard, who was just 23 when she was charged with murder, will regain her freedom at the age of 32. She says she has survived 8 years of incarceration in part by becoming a huge fan of pop sensation Taylor Swift.

According to TMZ, Blanchard has tickets to a New Years Eve Kansas City Chiefs game just two days after her release, and hopes to spot Swift cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce there; Blanchard also reportedly expressed that the Swift song “Eyes Wide Open” helped her cope with the trauma of her mother’s treatment of her.

Dee Dee Blanchard, of course, ran a years-long scam in which she convinced scores of doctors and entire communities that her daughter was suffering from a number of ailments—muscular dystrophy, chromosomal defects, leukemia, etc.—that the young adult did not actually have.

On Friday, a supporter of Blanchard launched a Change.org petition entitled Encourage Taylor Swift to Meet Gypsy Rose Blanchard. It only has a modest 27 signatures so far, but anything is possible if you believe.

Blanchard’s “journey has touched the hearts of many, including mine, and I believe that meeting her idol, Taylor Swift, would bring immense joy not only to her but also to countless others who have followed her story,” the petition reads in part.

“Taylor Swift is known for her philanthropy and kindness towards fans. She has been involved in numerous charitable causes throughout her career and has shown time and again that she genuinely cares about people. Meeting with Gypsy Rose would be a testament to this spirit.”