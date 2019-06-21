Law Firm Eyes Suit Against Max Landis After Abuse Reports

A law firm that specializes in class-action suits is looking into abuse allegations against Hollywood screenwriter Max Landis and trying to recruit women as clients.

Hagens Berman, which is currently involved in class-action sexual misconduct suits against Harvey Weinstein and the University of Southern California, announced the move two days after The Daily Beast published an investigation of Landis.

The story detailed allegations by eight women of physical, emotional and sexual abuse against Landis, who co-wrote the movie Chronicle and the Netflix film Bright. The accusations included accounts of rape and choking.

In a press release, Hagens Berman attorney Whitney Siehl cited The Daily Beast’s report and said, “We intend to uncover the scope of Landis’ behavior, as well as who knew and turned a blind eye.”

The firm has created a webpage inviting women who were allegedly mistreated by Landis to contact them with their story. Landis has not commented on the allegations, and his manager dropped him as a client after The Daily Beast report.

A New Jersey comics store, East Side Mags, said it was offering up copies of comic books written by Landis as a “sacrifice” after the allegations against him surfaced, with any donations going to a rape crisis center.