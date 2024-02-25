Haley: It’s ‘My Duty’ to Keep Running After SC Primary Loss

Nikki Haley was all smiles as she graciously accepted defeat in the South Carolina primary on Saturday night and refused to back down from the plate.

She congratulated Donald Trump on his projected win, but said she will not drop out of the race because she has a “duty” to keep fighting.

“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory and I want to thank the people of South Carolina for using the power of your voice. No matter the results, I love the people of our state,” she said in her concession speech, noting that she feels “blessed” even despite her loss.

She went on to explain what she feels is at stake in the upcoming election, saying she “couldn’t be more worried about America.” “It seems like our country is falling apart. But here’s the thing: America will come apart if we make the wrong choices. This has never been about me or my political future. We need to beat Joe Biden in November. I don’t believe Donald Trump can beat Joe Biden. Nearly every day, Trump drives people away,” she said.

“I said that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue running for president. I’m a woman of my word,” she said to applause. “In the next 10 days, another 21 states and territories will speak. They have the right to a real choice, not a Soviet-style election with only one candidate,” Haley said.

“I’m not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden. … Today is not the end of our story. We’re headed to Michigan tomorrow,” she said.

Haley had previously vowed to stay in the race until at least Super Tuesday on March 5, when 15 states and one territory will hold primaries for the 2024 presidential election.