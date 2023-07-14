CHEAT SHEET
Haley Odlozil, Texas Mom Who Documented Cancer Battle on TikTok, Dies at 30
Haley Odlozil, a Texas mother who chronicled her life as a terminal cancer patient on TikTok, has died at 30, her husband confirmed on Friday. After receiving an ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2015, Odlozil began sharing her battle with the disease on social media via her husband, Taylor, and eventually amassed more than 2.4 million followers. Taylor Odlozil shared the news of her passing to TikTok with a photo of their family captioned, “Rest in peace sweetheart. I love you and will always love you.” “I’m so blessed to have had Haley a part of my life for 16 years,” Taylor Odlozil wrote. “It has been my true honor to take care of her.”