Stock Up for Halloween With These Spooky-Good Deals

SPOOKY SEASON SALES

Halloween is less than two weeks away.

Halloween coupon codes and deals 2022

It’s kind of scary how fast 2022 is flying by, but Halloween is already just around the corner (Monday, October 31). Whether you’re planning to dress up in a fun costume for a Halloween party, decorate your home with spooky fixtures to scare away the ghouls and goblins, or hand out candy to cute trick-or-treaters this year, it’s officially crunch time to prep for the holiday. Fortunately, there are tons of Halloween coupon codes and deals to score this week in anticipation of the holiday. Scroll through below to check out the best Halloween coupon codes for 2022.

Walmart: Shop Halloween candy for as little as $1.

Starbust & Skittle Assortment Bag

Buy at Walmart$5

Target: Score multipacks of Halloween candy for as little as $3.

Mars Multipack

Shop at Target$

ShopDisney: Take up to 40% off during the mystery sale.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Light

30% off

Shop at Disney +$

Party City: 20% off any 1 Halloween Item with the code FRIGHT20.

Take $12 off the Adult Gryffindor Quidditch Costume

Shop at Party City$

Chewy: Up to 40% off Halloween Costumes & Toys for Pets.

Frisco Front Walking Killer Doll Dog & Cat Costume

Shop at Chewy$

Lowe’s: Take up to 50% off Halloween decorations.

Haunted Living 24-in Lighted Jack-o-lantern

50% off

Shop at Lowe's$

