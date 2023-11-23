Hostages Released No Sooner Than Friday: Israel

The agreement between Israel and Hamas for the release of dozens taken hostage by Hamas in exchange for a multiday pause in fighting is not set to take effect until Friday at the earliest, Israeli officials told local outlets, delaying reunification with families and extending the humanitarian crisis across Gaza.

Israel’s National Security Council Chairman Tzachi Hanegbi said in a statement that “the release will begin according to the original agreement between the parties, and not before Friday,” The Times Of Israel and The Guardian reported.

He added that talks “are constantly progressing.” The revelation is a blow both to the families hoping to see their captured loved ones as soon as Thursday and the thousands in Gaza for whom aid and a pause in fighting are now delayed.

The deal is expected to see the release of around 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of around 150 imprisoned Palestinians and a pause in fighting lasting at least four days.

Israeli government published a list of Palestinians is it considering releasing from captivity as part of the deal; all are either women or men who are younger than 19.

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to discuss the hostage deal and the need for increased aid to Gaza, per a readout of the call issued by the White House.

The White House noted that the pause in fighting would allow for “much needed humanitarian assistance” to surge into Gaza.